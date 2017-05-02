Pickens Concert Choir to perform in spring concert

PICKENS — The spring concert of the Pickens Concert Choir is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at 7 p.m. in the Pickens Community Center auditorium at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens.

Admission is $5 at the door.

The 26-member choir, under the direction of Carla Padgett, will sing a variety of music in the 45-minute program, including “Agnus Dei” by Samuel Barber, music by Strauss and Dvorak. and a selection of familiar favorites. Solo soprano Maria Kithcart will be sing from “Songs of the Auvergne” by Joseph Canteloube. The public is invited to attend.