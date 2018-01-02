AdvertiseHereH
01/02/2018   Local News   No comments

Pickens County Advocacy Center’s new Clemson office set to open

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — The Pickens County Advocacy Center will open a satellite office in Clemson to better serve sexual assault victims.

The new office will open this month at the Wall Street Plaza in Clemson, behind the Post Office and Rite-Aid, executive director Shannon Lambert

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets