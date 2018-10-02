Pickens County ‘Birthday Bash’ set for Saturday
PICKENS COUNTY SESQUICENTENNIAL 1868-2018
History in the making
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — Pickens County will celebrate its 150th anniversary Saturday with a full day of events at the J.B. “Red” Owens Recreation Complex in Easley.
“Pickens County’s Blue-Ribbon Birthday Bash” aims at creating a county fair atmosphere in celebration of the sesquicentennial.
“There will be musicians, performances, carnival rides, bake-offs,” Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner said Monday. “There will be a barbecue cook-off and a beard contest.”
The fun will begin with an opening ceremony for the county’s time capsule, which was buried during the centennial celebration in 1968 and unearthed earlier this week. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Pickens County Courthouse, with Gov. Henry McMaster scheduled to be on
