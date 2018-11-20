Pickens County salutes its veterans

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The name of the city hosting Pickens County’s “A Salute to Veterans” program on Nov. 11 was not lost on U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.

“It’s not missed on me that we’re in Liberty, South Carolina, at the moment,” Duncan said. “Liberty’s a powerful word. It’s a strong word for freedom. A free country is kept free by the men and women standing on the wall guarding us, guarding the Constitution of the United States that ensures our freedom.”

The Pickens County Performing Arts Center hosted the program on Veterans Day, following a veterans parade through downtown Liberty. The lobby of the center was transformed into a museum of local military history for the event.

Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner said the number of veterans

