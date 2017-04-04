Pickens County set to rejoin marketing alliance
By Justin Lee Campbell
Courtesy The Journal
justin@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — Pickens County plans to give the economic development group Upstate SC Alliance another try.
Pickens County Council passed a resolution authorizing county membership in the alliance recently. The cost to rejoin the 10-county marketing group is $58,000,
