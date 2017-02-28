Pickens High junior wins state banner design contest
PICKENS — Izzy Wallace, a junior at Pickens High School, has won a statewide Youth Art Month banner contest sponsored by the South Carolina Art Education Association.
Her design, titled “Creativity from the Mountains to the Coast,” features South Carolina, its neighboring states and the words “United Through Art” to communicate its message.
Wallace’s design was selected from
