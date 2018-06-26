Pickens hires new city admin

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens’ new city administrator is now on the job.

Mayor David Owens said David Poulson started his new job Tuesday morning.

Poulson is the former chief of the Salem Police Department in Oconee County.

“He has all the schooling and credentials,” Owens said. “He came across as very knowledgeable of the position and very eager to learn.”

Owens said Poulson has a masters of public administration degree from Clemson University.

Owens said officials interviewed three candidates for the

