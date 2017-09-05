Pickens Rec Report

By Cheri Anthony

Pickens Recreation Director

canthony@pickenscity.com

I want to begin by thanking our football and cheerleading participants who came to Rec Night at the Pickens High School vs. Liberty football game on Friday, Sept. 2. Parents, thank you for bringing your children and supporting our events!

A huge thank you to all the volunteers who made Super Saturday so successful! The weather was perfect, which made the festivities even more

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login