Pickens Rec Report
By Cheri Anthony
Pickens Recreation Director
canthony@pickenscity.com
I want to begin by thanking our football and cheerleading participants who came to Rec Night at the Pickens High School vs. Liberty football game on Friday, Sept. 2. Parents, thank you for bringing your children and supporting our events!
A huge thank you to all the volunteers who made Super Saturday so successful! The weather was perfect, which made the festivities even more
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply