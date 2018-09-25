Pickens Rec Report

By Cheri Anthony

Pickens Recreation Director

canthony@pickenscity.com

I want to begin by thanking our youth football and cheerleading participants who came to Recreation Night at the Pickens High School football game against Travelers Rest. Also, special thanks to the parents for bringing your children and supporting our events.

I would also like to give a huge thank you to all the volunteers who made Super Saturday so successful. The weather was perfect, and it led to a fun day of festivities for all. Finally, I want to thank all the parents who were so supportive of the children and to our neighbors from Fountain Inn who came to play football.

I would like to commend the Spirit Queen participants for their efforts this year. The Spirit Queen contestants and their escorts were as follows: Ansley DeRossett was escorted by her brothers, Hunter and Caleb

