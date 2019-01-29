Pickens teacher nominated for national award

PICKENS — Pickens Elementary School second-grade teacher Karen McMinn has been nominated for the 2018-2019 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

McMinn was recognized as a LifeChanger for always putting her students’ best interests first, engaging them on an individual level to accommodate their learning style. She also maintains strong communication with families, making sure to speak up if she feels a student needs additional help.

McMinn was nominated by Bridgett Martin, the parent of a student, for sparking a passion for learning in her daughter.

“Ms. McMinn has proven to me that she is a life-changing teacher in many ways,” Martin said. “This is only the start of my daughter’s first year in her class, but I already see a stronger desire for learning in her. She truly cares for each child and wants to see them make a difference.”

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of

You do not have permission to view this content