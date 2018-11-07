Pickens to play for 16th state title Saturday

The Pickens Lady Blue Flame wrapped up their 20th Upperstate volleyball championship and moved to within one win of the program’s 16th state title with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-16) victory over country rival Daniel on Tuesday night. The Blue Flame will play North Myrtle Beach, which beat Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, for the Class 4A crown on Saturday at White Knoll High School in Lexington. To read more about the Blue Flame’s march to the state championship match, pick up next week’s edition of the Pickens County Courier. To read about PHS senior Lexi Wierzbicki reaching a career milestone last week, turn to page 6A. Doug Tate/Special to The Courier