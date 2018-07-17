Pigskin Prep

The Daniel and Liberty high school football teams got together for a 7-on-7 competition along with J.L. Mann at Singleton Field in Central last Friday, two weeks to the day ahead of the start of full practice, set for July 27. The Lions and Red Devils will face off again in the 2018 season opener in Week 0 on Aug. 17 at Singleton Field. Pickens and Easley are also wrapping up their summer in anticipation of the start of practice next week, and the archrival Blue Flame and Green Wave will open the season against each other Aug. 17 in Pickens. Rex Brown/Courtesy The Journal