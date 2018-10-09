Please let me know when it’s all over

Is it a good thing to have a former coal industry lobbyist running the Environmental Protection Agency? Is it a good thing to have a wedding planner heading up HUD in New York? Is coal beautiful and clean? Is global warming really a myth? Do the Russians really have our best interests at heart? Is the huge national debt really helping the country? How can we possibly question this? Our leaders are running along the yellow brick road to see the great and powerful Oz. He has the answers.

The Germans embraced Hitler. He told them what they wanted to hear. All their

You do not have permission to view this content