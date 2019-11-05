Police: Armed man damages 123 businesses

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man faces multiple charges after police say he damaged several businesses on U.S. Highway 123 while resisting arrest Monday night.

Baley Derrick Morris, 23, of Buddin Street, is charged with three counts of malicious damage to property, damage to city property, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, according to an Easley Police Department incident report.

An Easley police officer was patrolling the Lowe’s parking lot on Monday evening when he saw a suspicious person

You do not have permission to view this content