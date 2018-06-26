Police chase leads to man’s death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A 49-year-old Easley man who was fleeing from police died after a wreck Thursday in Pickens County, authorities said.

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley said Kenneth David Reynolds Jr., of Colonial Drive, was pronounced dead in the operating room of Greenville Memorial Hospital after the collision.

Kelley said Reynolds was involved in a chase with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the wreck.

The wreck occurred at 1:15 p.m. on Anderson Highway at Flat

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login