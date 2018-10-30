Police: Man hit pedestrian, fled scene

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A Liberty man faces charges after troopers say he struck a pedestrian Saturday morning and then left the scene.

Justin Allen Owens, 29, is charged with leaving the scene with great bodily injury, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland said the hit and run occurred at 2:27 a.m. Saturday on Black Snake Road, near Pine Mountain Road, about a mile west of Easley.

Jason Bridges, 33, of Easley, was walking south when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota

