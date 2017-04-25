Police: Man molested child for 4 months

PICKENS — A 66-year-old Marietta man has been charged with molesting a child several times over four months.

Chief deputy Creed Hashe said Tony Calhoun Fulmer, of 139 Lake Circle Road, was arrested without incident at 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Pickens County. Fulmer was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login