Police: Man shot girlfriend

LIBERTY — A Liberty man is charged with attempted murder after police said he shot his girlfriend on Saturday night.

Robert Seaborne Bragg Jr., 50, is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe said Bragg was not at the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived, but was arrested Sunday night in Laurens County.

Hashe said the sheriff’s office received a calle about a shooting in a camper at 102 Bee Tree Court in Liberty at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman who had been shot at least twice in the legs with a small-caliber handgun, Hashe said.

Witnesses told deputies a man, identified as Bragg, had been arguing with his 43-year-old girlfriend for several hours. Hashe

