Police: Mom stole gun, planned murder-suicide
PICKENS — An Easley woman stole a gun from her parents before killing another woman and her own children as part of a plan to “cause everlasting consequences for her husband,” according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Police also believe 36-year-old Jessica Edens called her husband after killing her two children, then turned the gun on herself.
A review of telephone records indicated Edens had become distraught in the wake of a family court ruling the week of
