Police: Mother killed 2 children, woman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A murder-suicide spanned two counties and took the lives of four people, including two children, last week.

On Thursday afternoon, Greenville City police officers discovered the body of a woman in a vehicle in a parking garage at the Main + Stone apartment complex, according to a release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville police said that victim was identified as Meredith Rahme, 28, of

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login