Police officer charged in wreck

Highway patrol: Woman faces DUI, child endangerment after off-duty crash

PICKENS — A Pickens Police Department officer was arrested this week after the S.C. Highway Patrol says she and a 7-year-old passenger were hospitalized after she wrecked a truck while under the influence.

Jennifer Leigh McDowell, 26, is charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment in connection with the wreck Friday near Pumpkintown. She was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Monday afternoon and released a short time later on a combined $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis, McDowell

