Police seek robbery suspect

Griffin Grocery robbed at gunpoint Friday evening

PICKENS — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

An armed robbery occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday at Griffin Grocery, located at 1804 Pumpkintown Highway, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release Monday.

A white male in his late 20s or early 30s walked into the store and presented a handgun while demanding money from the clerk, Hashe said.

Hashe said the gun was a dark-colored semi-automatic.

After being given an undisclosed amount of money from the register,

