PICKENS — Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church will host a free community-wide “Back 2 School Bash” on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The event will provide a free meal, free school supplies and games.

Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 152 E. Preston McDaniel Road in Pickens. All are welcome at the event. For more information, call (864)313-9759. If no answer, please leave a message.