AdvertiseHereH
07/11/2017   Local News   No comments

Post-event results released for 2017 Relay for Life

More than 300 helped save

lives from cancer at RFL

COUNTY –– Nearly 30 teams and more than 200 people participated in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pickens County event on April 29 at Easley High School.

More than $55,000 was raised to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets