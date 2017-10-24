Project Search teaching students to thrive in the workforce

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Easley Public Works Department recently hosted a group of students with Project Search.

The students toured the facility, heard a presentation about what Public Works does for the city and had a chance to see some equipment in action.

After their tour, the students met with mayor Larry Bagwell, who encouraged them to consider

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login