Pumpkin Festival planned Saturday
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Last year’s Pumpkin Festival drew more than 50,000 people, and festival chairman Buddy Cox expects at least that many for the 2019 event.
The 41st annual Pumpkin Festival is set for Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Oolenoy Community House in Pumpkintown.
“Fall, Festivities & Fun” is the theme of this year’s festival,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login