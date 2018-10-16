Pumpkin pickin’

The annual Pumpkin Festival drew hundreds of people as it served as Pickens County’s unofficial kickoff of the fall season for the 40th year in a row on Saturday in Pumpkintown. The festival featured fun for the whole family in the form of arts and crafts, rides, games, vendors, live music, food and, of course, plenty of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Above, young Joshua Bishop plays in the pumpkin patch outside the Oolenoy Community Building at the festival. At right, Ellie Hennessy performs on stage at the festival. Rocky Nimmons/Courier