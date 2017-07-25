Pumpkintown Fest officials taking vendor applications

PUMPINTOWN — The 39th Pumpkin Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Oolenoy Community Building in Pumpkintown.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Oolenoy Valley.” Festival activities will include a parade, 160 booths of arts and crafts, music, clogging, activities for the children, BBQ chicken lunch, BBQ sandwiches and other country foods. The festival will start at 9 a.m. with the start of the parade. BBQ lunch will be served starting at noon.

To participate in the arts and crafts show or parade, help with the festival, or get more information, call Buddy Cox at (864) 878-2045.