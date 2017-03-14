Rotary event bringing beer garden to amphitheater

PICKENS — The Pickens City Council voted last week to allow the use of the Pickens Amphitheater site as a staging area for the Pickens Rotary Club’s annual “Ride to The Rock” bicycling event, set for Sept. 16.

“Ride to The Rock” has become one of the biggest fundraisers for the club. The event gives area cyclists a chance to see the

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login