Rotary event bringing beer garden to amphitheater
PICKENS — The Pickens City Council voted last week to allow the use of the Pickens Amphitheater site as a staging area for the Pickens Rotary Club’s annual “Ride to The Rock” bicycling event, set for Sept. 16.
“Ride to The Rock” has become one of the biggest fundraisers for the club. The event gives area cyclists a chance to see the
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply