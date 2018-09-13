SC State Fiddling Championship moved to next weekend because of Hurricane Florence impact

PICKENS — Hagood Mill has had to make the difficult decision to move the SC State Fiddling Championship to next weekend after carefully following weather patterns for several hours.

The decision to reschedule the event was made at the recommendation of local Emergency Management personnel out of concern for the safety of those who will be parking and/or camping on site, as well as for those who are travelling from other areas to attend.

Anyone who has pre-registered will be able to use their tickets next weekend or request a refund. The schedule for next weekend will be identical to the one planned for this weekend.