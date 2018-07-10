SCDOT plans $4.5M in work on local roads
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — As part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 10-Year Plan to Rebuild S.C.’s Roads campaign, the agency plans to dramatically increase its paving program across the state.
“For the first time in the agency’s history, the total amount of road and bridge work underway on the state’s highways has exceeded $3 billion,” a release issued by SCDOT last week said.
SCDOT has awarded contracts totaling 2,200 miles so far this year, the first
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply