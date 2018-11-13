School board election results under protest

Hearing with District 7 candidates set Monday; Clemson council runoff Tuesday

PICKENS — Local residents will have to wait a little longer to find out who will represent the newly created District 7 seat on the Pickens County School Board, as the results of last week’s election are officially under protest.

Phillip Healy was declared the winner over Alice Hendricks Vander Linden by a slim margin in the race for the seat created last year by the state

You do not have permission to view this content