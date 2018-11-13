School board election results under protest
Hearing with District 7 candidates set Monday; Clemson council runoff Tuesday
PICKENS — Local residents will have to wait a little longer to find out who will represent the newly created District 7 seat on the Pickens County School Board, as the results of last week’s election are officially under protest.
Phillip Healy was declared the winner over Alice Hendricks Vander Linden by a slim margin in the race for the seat created last year by the state
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply