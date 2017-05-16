School board hears budget proposal
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — The Pickens County School Board was presented with the fiscal year 2018 proposed general fund budget at a recent meeting as the document received first reading on caption and title only with no vote required.
Finance director Clark Webb said total budgeted revenues and transfers for the estimated budget are
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply