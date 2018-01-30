School district forgives 2 days missed for snow
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — The Pickens County School Board voted last week to forgive two inclement weather days from this month for both students and district employees.
The district closed Jan. 17-18 due to snow and freezing rain, marking the fourth and fifth days the district missed this year. A decision by the Oconee
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply