Scouts Give back
Cub Scouts from Pack 51 decided recently to give back to the police officers who help protect their community. They put together care packages and presented them to the Pickens City Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 27. When the presentation was over, the Scouts also gave the department a framed copy of a poem. Above, Scout Zac Chapman presents a care package to chief Travis Riggs. Pictured below, front row, from left, are Scouts Jackson Anthony, Isaac Cantrell, Jacoby Lowe, Adrian Hawkins, Joshua Parker and Kyran Flores. Middle row: Christopher Price, Zac Chapman, Eric Parker, Cayden Rutledge and Morgan Rutledge. Back row: Chief Travis Riggs, Cpl. Chris Griffin, Ptl. Ashlee Leighty, Ptl. Akiel McKnight, Lt. Samuel Byers, Ptl. Brian Smith, Sgt. Tye Nalley, Ptl. Levi Hamilton and Ptl. Dillon Holcombe. Pamela Dodson/Courier
