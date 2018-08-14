SDPC announces policy for free, reduced-price meals for 2018-19
COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County recently announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
SDPC officials have adopted the household size and income criteria below for determining eligibility.
For school officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application: (1) A SNAP or TANF case
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply