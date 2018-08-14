AdvertiseHereH
08/14/2018   Local News   No comments

SDPC announces policy for free, reduced-price meals for 2018-19

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County recently announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

SDPC officials have adopted the household size and income criteria below for determining eligibility.

For school officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application: (1) A SNAP or TANF case

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets