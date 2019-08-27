SDPC online learning emphasis gets boost
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County’s increased emphasis on online learning received another boost Monday night when school board trustees unanimously approved a recommendation by administration to seek additional options and calendar flexibility.
The school district is seeking a waiver from several South Carolina Department of Education regulations that include removing restrictions for online and blended courses regarding seat time, class size and number of courses a teacher may teach. In addition, the district is seeking a waiver from certain teaching certification requirements to allow it to hire highly qualified teachers without a traditional teaching
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login