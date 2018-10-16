SDPC’s Merck joins education leaders in Finland

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck is currently on a weeklong trip to Finland, joining 22 other South Carolina leaders visiting public schools.

“I have studied Finland’s success extensively, as we are constantly looking for the best ways to improve learning,” Merck said. “To see their schools and speak to their education leaders in person is an invaluable opportunity.”

Merck, who is the only school official from the tri-county area of Oconee, Pickens and Anderson counties making the trip, said he received an invitation to join the group in May.

“We are studying many areas, including early childhood, career and technology education, special education, world language in elementary, afterschool programs, personalized learning, project-based learning, retention philosophy, engagement, culture, safety and philosophy,” he said.

The public education system in Finland consistently performs at the top of

