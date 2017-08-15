Sheriff asks for SLED investigation

Man died after being placed in handcuffs in May

COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has asked for state authorities to investigate after an Easley man died in sheriff’s office custody in May.

According to a news release from chief deputy Creed Hashe, sheriff Rick Clark received documentation from Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley’s office Monday afternoon about the death of 42-year-old Randall Dale Scruggs, who died on May 28.

Kelley ruled Scruggs died of “asphyxia from aspiration of hemorrhagic gastric contents from thoracic/abdominal compression while in law enforcement custody,” according to her report on the death. The report lists “homicide” as the type of accident that killed Scruggs.

Because of his agency’s involvement, Clark made an official request to the

