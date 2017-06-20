Sheriff’s office arrests GCSO deputy

EASLEY — An off-duty Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested at his home in Easley on Tuesday morning after police said he choked his ex-wife during a fight in front of their child and other family members over the weekend.

Herman William McDonald, 32, of 238 Hallmark Circle, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He was still being held at the Pickens County Detention Center at

