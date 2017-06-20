Sheriff’s office arrests GCSO deputy
EASLEY — An off-duty Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested at his home in Easley on Tuesday morning after police said he choked his ex-wife during a fight in front of their child and other family members over the weekend.
Herman William McDonald, 32, of 238 Hallmark Circle, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He was still being held at the Pickens County Detention Center at
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply