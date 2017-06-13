Sheriff’s office finds man’s body

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

SUNSET — Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a body believed to be a 28-year-old man reported missing two weeks ago just before noon last Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said the body was found in an extremely remote wooded area about half a mile from the home of Gabriel Bradley Hein’s parents on Little Eastatoee Road in the Sunset community, where Hein was last seen May 31.

Hashe said Hein was last seen walking away from the home that evening and was exhibiting signs and symptoms characteristic of paranoia and making strange statements that “people were out to get him.”

The body found Wednesday is believed to be Hein’s based on several pieces of evidence Hashe said were found at the scene. A handgun was also recovered near the body, and a preliminary investigation indicated the man

