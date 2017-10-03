Sheriff’s office: No charges to be filed in deadly shooting
EASLEY — No charges are expected to be filed in a shooting that left a Greenville man dead in Easley last month.
Henry Hugh Thomas, 39, died at Greenville Memorial Hospital following the shooting, which took place the night of Sept. 12 at a home on Walker Street in Easley.
Last week, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe issued a release saying the
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply