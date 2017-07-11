Signs of the times

You may have noticed these signs going up all over Pickens County over the last week promoting First Responder Prayer and Appreciation Week. Katheen Campbell brought one by the Courier office on Friday. The first week of August is South Carolina First Responder Prayer and Appreciation Week. The event is bringing awareness, prayer and appreciation for the men, women and their families who stand in the gap every day providing civilty and safety to our families. Cafe Connections at 319 E. Main St in Pickens is having another prayer appreciation breakfast and prayer for all first responders. Last year was a great turnout, and all are hoping for an even bigger one this year. The event is open to the community to attend and pray for first responders and pray over their safety each day as they perform to their duties. In South Carolina, Aug. 3 has officially been declared “SC First Responder Prayer and Appreciation Day.” The event at Cafe Connections on Aug. 3 will start with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast for first responders only, and prayer will be held at 8:30 a.m.