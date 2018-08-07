Six Mile approves community park work

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Work will soon be underway on Six Mile’s newest park.

Town council voted last month to hire Hudson Construction to run a stormwater model for Six Mile Community Park for an amount not to exceed $3,500.

Mayor Roy Stoddard said completing the stormwater model will take several weeks. Following its completion, a dry pond will be dug for the park’s runoff.

“The next thing is we’ll do the actual half-mile (trail) through that area,”

You do not have permission to view this content