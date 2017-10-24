Six Mile mayor: Aldi looking at SC 183

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Although details are scant, Six Mile officials believe their goal of connecting residents with fresh groceries is nearing fruition.

“We’ve been trying for a couple of years to get a small grocery here in town,” Six Mile mayor Roy Stoddard said.

As part of those efforts, officials contacted the Aldi grocery chain, drafting a letter and sending it to company officials. They received no response from the company.

But recently, Stoddard said he heard that Aldi would build a location on S.C. Highway 183, near Durham’s Convenience Mart. Stoddard asked councilman James Atkinson to announce the news at the August town council meeting,

