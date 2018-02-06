Six Mile Rec holding baseball, softball signups until Feb. 15

SIX MILE — The Six Mile Recreation Department is currently registering participants for spring youth baseball and softball.

Registration will end on Thursday, Feb. 15. Baseball and softball age divisions and costs are $40 for tee-ball for boys and girls ages 4-6, $65 for coach pitch baseball for ages 6-8, and $75 for 10U baseball for ages 8-10, 12U baseball for ages 11-12, 10U softball for girls ages 8-10, 12U softball for girls ages 11-12 and 15U Softball for girls ages 13-15.

Participants may download a form or register online at sixmilesc.org/recreation.

For more information, contact the Six Mile Recreation Department at (864) 506-2940 or sixmilerec@gmail.com.