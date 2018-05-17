Six Mile to come alive with annual Issaqueena Festival this Saturday

SIX MILE — The annual Issaqueena Festival is planned for this Saturday in downtown Six Mile.

Main Street will be closed from Liberty Highway to Six Mile Baptist Church during the festival, which will run from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The festival will feature free inflatables and other activities for children, a car show, plenty of food options, arts and craft vendors, , live music and dancing.

Issaqueena’s Flight for the Fight 10K, 5K and 1/2-mile fun run will kick off the day at Ponderosa Park, with proceeds going to benefit breast cancer prevention and research through Dabo’s All In Foundation. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/SixMile/FFTF.

The festivities downtown will begin at 9:30 a.m. with welcoming remarks from Six Mile mayor Roy Stoddard.

Six Mile Baptist Church will host the annual car show from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Entry fees for the car show are $20, with all proceeds going to a local food bank. For more information on the car show, call Donny at (864) 569-3401.

Other entertainment scheduled throughout the day include Rob Seel from 10-10:45 a.m., the Hot Foot Cloggers from 11-11:45 a.m., the Sweet Potato Pie Kids from noon-12:45 p.m., car show announcements from 12:45-1 p.m., Christian pop from the Kings of Old from 1-1:45 p.m., Break from 1:45-3 p.m. and Rendition from 3-3:45 p.m.

For more information, call (864) 868-2653, visit sixmilesc.org or find the Six Mile Issaqueena Festival page on Facebook