Snowball Effect

Costly penalties, miscues help Wren blast Green Wave

By Eugene Jolley

Courier Sports

ejolley@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Wren scored 34 first-half points Friday night en route to a 48-7 win over Easley.

For the Green Wave (1-2), it was a case of several defensive busts in the secondary, another game of failing to stop teams on third and long, several costly penalties and some kicking-game mistakes.

Easley held Wren (3-0) on the opening drive as a fake-punt pass fell incomplete at the Hurricane 40.

Quarterback Weston Black hit Ethan Boyles on a nice sliding catch for 20-yard on third and five on Easley’s first possession, but the drive stalled, and Malaki Aleman tried a 28-yard field goal. Former Green Wave Anthony Goodwin was credited with the block, and the Wren standout recovered the ball and returned it 23 yards to the 27.

“It was frustrating,” Easley coach John Windham said. “We should have gotten points on the board there, we felt like. Looked like the guy came over in the A gap and blocked it. That was disappointing that we couldn’t get on the board there.”

Making matters worse for Easley, the next time the offense stepped on the field the Green Wave already trailed 14-0 thanks to penalties, third-down mistakes and special team miscues.

Safety Chase Turmon had a tackle for a three-yard loss on Wren’s next possession, but the Wave were hit with a personal foul penalty. Then, on third and 12 at the 41, quarterback Tyrell Jackson found Noah Black for 21. The first

score came on third and 12, as Jackson hit Luke Bryant all alone on the left side.

“Third and really extra long, but that is something that we’ve got to get corrected,” Windham said. “We’ve got to find a way to get off the field,

