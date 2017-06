PICKENS — Soapstone Church invites everyone to a special fundraiser at the church, located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens, this Saturday, June 17.

The event will feature fine cooking and will be held from noon-8 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy true Southern cooking, including a fish fry, barbecue and fried chicken with all the fixings right from Mrs. Mabel’s kitchen.

For more information, call (864) 414-8470.