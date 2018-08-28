AdvertiseHereH
Solicitor’s office now fully staffed

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Solicitor Walt Wilkins told Pickens County Council recently that the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office “is in the best shape that I’ve ever seen it, and I started doing this in 2011.”

Wilkins gave an update to council members during their August meeting.

“I hope the people of Pickens County feel the good business that is going on in the solicitor’s office,” he added.

Wilkins said when he became solicitor, he heard complaints from residents that Pickens County had been “left out” by previous administrations.

“It was my priority and my campaign promise that I would not let that happen, and we have not let that happen,” he said. “I’ve tried more cases

